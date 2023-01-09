Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $129.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $136.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

