Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Align Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $567.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.