Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,827 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

