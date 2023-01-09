Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Stock Up 2.5 %
Kellogg stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.44.
Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,800 shares of company stock worth $43,088,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
