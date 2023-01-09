Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.23 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $163.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.34.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

