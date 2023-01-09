Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Reduced by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,942 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.47 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.