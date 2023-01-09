Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 14,438 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,776 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $221,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 305.6% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 248.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RF opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

