Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $121.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $352.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $520,420.25. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,976,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $40,520,368 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

