Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 579 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,503,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 310.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of VAW opened at $176.31 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average is $166.61.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.