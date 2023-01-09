Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 99,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.