First Merchants Corp Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Merchants Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,824 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 98,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

