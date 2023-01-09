First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after acquiring an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRC opened at $126.53 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

