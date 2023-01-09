FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6,337.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 401,978 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Stock Up 3.1 %

FMC opened at $125.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.