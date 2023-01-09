Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $48.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

