Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,692,000 after acquiring an additional 46,314 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,911,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.36.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.70. The company has a market cap of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

