FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 199.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.06 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.