General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,861 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE GM opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

