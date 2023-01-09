Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 23,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 483,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM stock opened at $69.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.81. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $332.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.54 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,125 shares of company stock worth $223,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

