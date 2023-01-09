Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

GTY opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.38%.

Getty Realty Profile

