Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,470 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $65.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

