Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 153 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chubb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after buying an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 15,339.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after buying an additional 2,415,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb by 33.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,060,000 after buying an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 2.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $228.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $230.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.91.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

