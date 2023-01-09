Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires Shares of 775 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.3% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,497,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 58.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $221.64 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.74 and a 200-day moving average of $256.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.42.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

