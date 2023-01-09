Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $26.60 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

