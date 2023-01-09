Hancock Whitney Corp Has $253,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,961,000 after buying an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in AON by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,439,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,744,000 after buying an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $305.50.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $307.33 on Monday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

