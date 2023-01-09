Hancock Whitney Corp Has $327,000 Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 465.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after acquiring an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $17,870,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

LITE stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

