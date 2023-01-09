Hancock Whitney Corp Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 373,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $650,983.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,763.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVAX stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $167.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.99 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

