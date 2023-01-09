Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $107.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $284.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

