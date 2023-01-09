Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 615 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 901,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($510.64) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $595.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $777.92. The company has a market cap of $244.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $563.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

