Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,249 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

