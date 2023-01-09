Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,839 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

