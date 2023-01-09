Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 55,574 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,574 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $4,013,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 267.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 15.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.