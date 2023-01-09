Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 55,764 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 55,764 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Archrock by 32.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

AROC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

