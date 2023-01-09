Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,327 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $125.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $115.25. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

