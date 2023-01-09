Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 48,336 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $296,510 and have sold 26,965 shares worth $1,238,951. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

