Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 3.7 %

PINS opened at $24.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 349.48 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $35.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,766 shares of company stock worth $59,211,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

