Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 18.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.29 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $137.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

