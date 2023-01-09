Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 75.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 4,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 2.9 %

VRSK stock opened at $182.88 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $222.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

