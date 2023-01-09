Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,783 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 132,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 99,722 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Regions Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 280,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 41,802 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Regions Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,645,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,048,000 after buying an additional 921,635 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.94.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

