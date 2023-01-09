Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 729,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 6,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,479,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

