Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 397 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $587,635.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $113.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

