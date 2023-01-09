Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.18 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.69.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

