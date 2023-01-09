Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 22,256 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

