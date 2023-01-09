Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 80.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after acquiring an additional 288,231 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 317,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after buying an additional 19,711 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,772,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

