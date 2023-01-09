Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 34,851 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,851 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $115,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $317.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $404.09. The firm has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

