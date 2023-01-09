Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 774 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after acquiring an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,368,000 after acquiring an additional 182,588 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $158.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,804,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.