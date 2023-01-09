HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.05.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.33. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

