H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HEES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $47.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.02.
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
