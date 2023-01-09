HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,588 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,365,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $272.14 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $596.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.82.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

