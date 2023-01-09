Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana Trading Up 0.9 %

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

Humana stock opened at $492.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

