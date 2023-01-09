Insider Buying: Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) Insider Acquires 6,531 Shares of Stock

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) insider Neil Murphy purchased 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £24,883.11 ($29,979.65).

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BYIT stock opened at GBX 392.40 ($4.73) on Monday. Bytes Technology Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 355.60 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 545 ($6.57). The firm has a market cap of £939.73 million and a PE ratio of 2,576.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 399.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bytes Technology Group

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYIT shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.02) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.71) target price on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

